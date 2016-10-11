2016

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 11th, 2016

Studio

Warner Premiere

Adam West and Burt Ward returns to their iconic roles of Batman and Robin. Featuring the voices of Adam West, Burt Ward, and Julie Newmar, the film sees the superheroes going up against classic villains like The Joker, The Riddler, The Penguin and Catwoman, both in Gotham City… and in space.

Cast

Adam WestBatman (voice)
Burt WardRobin (voice)
Julie NewmarCatwoman (voice)
Steven WeberAlfred Pennyworth (voice)
Thomas LennonChief Miles (voice)
Jeff BergmanJoker, Narrator (voice)

