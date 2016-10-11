Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Adam West and Burt Ward returns to their iconic roles of Batman and Robin. Featuring the voices of Adam West, Burt Ward, and Julie Newmar, the film sees the superheroes going up against classic villains like The Joker, The Riddler, The Penguin and Catwoman, both in Gotham City… and in space.
|Adam West
|Batman (voice)
|Burt Ward
|Robin (voice)
|Julie Newmar
|Catwoman (voice)
|Steven Weber
|Alfred Pennyworth (voice)
|Thomas Lennon
|Chief Miles (voice)
|Jeff Bergman
|Joker, Narrator (voice)
