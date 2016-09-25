In Justine’s family everyone is a vet and a vegetarian. At 16, she’s a gifted teen ready to take on her first year in vet school, where her older sister also studies. There, she gets no time to settle: hazing starts right away. Justine is forced to eat raw meat for the first time in her life. Unexpected consequences emerge as her true self begins to form.
|Garance Marillier
|Justine
|Ella Rumpf
|Alexia
|Rabah Nait Oufella
|Adrien
|Laurent Lucas
|Le père
|Joana Preiss
|La mère
|Bouli Lanners
|Le routier
