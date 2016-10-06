2016

The Matchbreaker

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 6th, 2016

Studio

Stadium Media

When an idealistic romantic gets fired from his day job, he is offered a "one-time gig" to break up a girl's relationship for her disapproving parents. This "one-time" gig spreads through word-of-mouth and he ends up becoming a professional match-breaker. However, he ends up falling for one of his clients and must figure out how to balance his secret job with his love-life.

Cast

Christina GrimmieEmily Atkins
Osric ChauSam
Victoria JacksonMrs. Taylor
Ashley SheltonVeronica
Chris MassogliaZach
Ben DaviesBrian

