The Matchbreaker

When an idealistic romantic gets fired from his day job, he is offered a "one-time gig" to break up a girl's relationship for her disapproving parents. This "one-time" gig spreads through word-of-mouth and he ends up becoming a professional match-breaker. However, he ends up falling for one of his clients and must figure out how to balance his secret job with his love-life.
|Christina Grimmie
|Emily Atkins
|Osric Chau
|Sam
|Victoria Jackson
|Mrs. Taylor
|Ashley Shelton
|Veronica
|Chris Massoglia
|Zach
|Ben Davies
|Brian
