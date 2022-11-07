Not Available

Trespass Against Us

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Potboiler Productions

Three generations of the rowdy Cutler family live as outlaws in some of Britain's richest countryside -- hunting hares, ram-raiding stately homes, and taunting the police. Struggling to retain a way of life fast becoming extinct, Chad Cutler ends up caught between his father's archaic principles and trying to do right by his kids, whilst the full force of the law is finally catching up with him.

Cast

Michael FassbenderChad Cutler
Brendan GleesonColby Culter
Lyndsey MarshalKelly Cutler
Killian ScottKenny
Rory KinnearP.C Lovage
Kingsley Ben-AdirSampson

