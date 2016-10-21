2016

An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 2016

Studio

Not Available

Set in Detroit during the Civil Rights Movement, "An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win" examines the joyful life and troubled times of an irrepressible 10-year-old African-American girl whose vivid imagination and creativity reinforce her optimism. When shocking national events threaten her sense of security, Melody must find inner strength to restore her hope for a better world.

Cast

Marsai MartinMelody Ellison
Idara VictorFrances Ellison
Frances FisherMiss Abbot
Frankie FaisonFrank Ellison
Garrett McQuaidDonald
Dara IrukaLorraine

Images