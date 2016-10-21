Set in Detroit during the Civil Rights Movement, "An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win" examines the joyful life and troubled times of an irrepressible 10-year-old African-American girl whose vivid imagination and creativity reinforce her optimism. When shocking national events threaten her sense of security, Melody must find inner strength to restore her hope for a better world.
|Marsai Martin
|Melody Ellison
|Idara Victor
|Frances Ellison
|Frances Fisher
|Miss Abbot
|Frankie Faison
|Frank Ellison
|Garrett McQuaid
|Donald
|Dara Iruka
|Lorraine
