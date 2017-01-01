2017

Justice League Dark

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 2017

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

In June 2016, it was revealed that an animated Justice League Dark film was in development as the next film in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies series. In July 2016, the film was announced at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con International and both Constantine and Swamp Thing are confirmed to appear respectively.

Cast

Matt RyanJohn Constantine (voice)
Jason O'MaraBruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
Camilla LuddingtonZatanna (voice)
Nicholas TurturroBoston Brand / Deadman (voice)
Ray ChaseJason Blood / Etrigan (voice)
Jerry O'ConnellSuperman (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images