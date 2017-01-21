Follows the serendipitous meeting of two young girls on the Venice Boardwalk, who, though worlds apart in lifestyle, embark on unexpected and lifelong friendship. CC is an aspiring singer trying to make it in Los Angeles. Hillary is the daughter of a prominent civil rights lawyer who struggles to find her own destiny. Their friendship—even with its ups and downs—sustains them for decades.
|Idina Menzel
|CC Bloom
|Nia Long
|Hillary Whitney
|Colin Lawrence
|Bryan
|Antonio Cupo
|John
|Kate Isaac
|Assistant District Attorney
|Sanai Victoria
|Tory Whitney
