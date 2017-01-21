2017

Beaches

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 21st, 2017

Studio

A+E Studios

Follows the serendipitous meeting of two young girls on the Venice Boardwalk, who, though worlds apart in lifestyle, embark on unexpected and lifelong friendship. CC is an aspiring singer trying to make it in Los Angeles. Hillary is the daughter of a prominent civil rights lawyer who struggles to find her own destiny. Their friendship—even with its ups and downs—sustains them for decades.

Cast

Idina MenzelCC Bloom
Nia LongHillary Whitney
Colin LawrenceBryan
Antonio CupoJohn
Kate IsaacAssistant District Attorney
Sanai VictoriaTory Whitney

View Full Cast >

Images