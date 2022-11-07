Céline, Thomas and Maxence always go by three. Just like the republican motto. They want to get married, to get a house, work, good children and eat oysters every day. Rebellious and ill adapted to the furious economical and administrative reality, they ride their burning quad bikes and travel across an afflicted France, looking for new landmarks, deserts strewn with bipeds and moments of ephemeral bliss.
|Céline Fuhrer
|Céline
|Thomas Scimeca
|Thomas
|Maxence Tual
|Maxence
|Thomas De Pourquery
