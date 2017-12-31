2017

Sandy Wexler

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2017

Studio

Happy Madison Productions

Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler) is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s, diligently representing a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. His single minded devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke, a tremendously talented singer who he discovers at an amusement park. Over the course of a decade, the two of them play out a star-crossed love story.

Cast

Adam Sandler
Jane Seymour
Kevin James
Terry Crews
Rob Schneider
Nick Swardson

View Full Cast >

Images