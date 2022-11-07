My Life as a Zucchini

Not Available

Courgette is an intriguing nickname for a 9-year-old boy. Although his unique story is surprisingly universal. After his mother’s sudden death, Courgette is befriended by a kind police officer, Raymond, who accompanies Courgette to his new foster home filled with other orphans his age. Courgette struggles at first to find his place in this strange, at times hostile, environment. Yet with Raymond’s help and his newfound friends, Courgette eventually learns to trust, find true love and at last a new family of his own.