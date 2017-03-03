The Institute

In 19th century Baltimore, Isabel Porter, a girl stricken with grief from her parents' untimely death, voluntarily checks herself into the Rosewood Institute. Subjected to bizarre and increasingly violent pseudo-scientific experiments in personality modification, brainwashing and mind control, she must escape the clutches of the Rosewood and exact her revenge, or else be forever lost.
|James Franco
|Dr. Cairn
|Pamela Anderson
|Ann Williams
|Topher Grace
|Vincent
|Josh Duhamel
|Detective
|Eric Roberts
|Dr. Torrington
|Lori Singer
|Madame Werner
