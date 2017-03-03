2017

The Institute

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 2017

Studio

Dark Rabbit Productions

In 19th century Baltimore, Isabel Porter, a girl stricken with grief from her parents' untimely death, voluntarily checks herself into the Rosewood Institute. Subjected to bizarre and increasingly violent pseudo-scientific experiments in personality modification, brainwashing and mind control, she must escape the clutches of the Rosewood and exact her revenge, or else be forever lost.

Cast

James FrancoDr. Cairn
Pamela AndersonAnn Williams
Topher GraceVincent
Josh DuhamelDetective
Eric RobertsDr. Torrington
Lori SingerMadame Werner

Images