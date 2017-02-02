Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back

Tang Monk brings three disciples on a journey to the West. On the outside, everything seems harmonious. However, tension is present beneath the surface, and their hearts and minds are not in agreement. After a series of demon-capturing events, the monk and his disciples gain mutual understanding of each others' hardships and unease. Finally, they resolve their inner conflict and work together to become an all-conquering, demon-exorcising team.
|Yang Yiwei
|Zhu Bajie
|Mengke Bateer
|Sha Wujing
|Chengpeng Dong
|Bao Bei-Er
|Tze Chung Lam
|Wang Likun
|Spider Demon
