2017

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 2nd, 2017

Studio

Star Overseas

Tang Monk brings three disciples on a journey to the West. On the outside, everything seems harmonious. However, tension is present beneath the surface, and their hearts and minds are not in agreement. After a series of demon-capturing events, the monk and his disciples gain mutual understanding of each others' hardships and unease. Finally, they resolve their inner conflict and work together to become an all-conquering, demon-exorcising team.

Cast

Yang YiweiZhu Bajie
Mengke BateerSha Wujing
Chengpeng Dong
Bao Bei-Er
Tze Chung Lam
Wang LikunSpider Demon

View Full Cast >

Images