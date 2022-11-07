Not Available

Bedeviled

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Conduit

A group of friends download a Siri-like App which, at first, seems like a harmless way to get directions or a restaurant recommendation. But the sinister nature of the App soon reveals itself. The App not only knows each person’s deepest, darkest fears, but is able to manifest these fears into the real world to literally scare the kids to death.

Cast

Bonnie MorganGrandmother
Saxon SharbinoAlice Gorman
Alexis G. ZallNikki
Brandon Soo HooDan
Kate OrsiniSusan
Robyn CohenPatricia Gorman

