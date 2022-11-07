A group of friends download a Siri-like App which, at first, seems like a harmless way to get directions or a restaurant recommendation. But the sinister nature of the App soon reveals itself. The App not only knows each person’s deepest, darkest fears, but is able to manifest these fears into the real world to literally scare the kids to death.
|Bonnie Morgan
|Grandmother
|Saxon Sharbino
|Alice Gorman
|Alexis G. Zall
|Nikki
|Brandon Soo Hoo
|Dan
|Kate Orsini
|Susan
|Robyn Cohen
|Patricia Gorman
View Full Cast >