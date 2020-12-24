2020

Sing 2

  • Music
  • Animation
  • Comedy

December 24th, 2020

Illumination Entertainment

The next chapter in the blockbuster series from returning writer/director Garth Jennings welcomes back Academy Award® winners Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly. Sing 2 is produced by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime producing partner Janet Healy.

Garth JenningsKaren Crawly (voice)
Taron EgertonJohnny (voice)
Reese WitherspoonRosita (voice)
Bobby CannavaleJimmy Crystal (voice)
Tori KellyMeena (voice)
Matthew McConaugheyBuster Moon (voice)

