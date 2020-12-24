The next chapter in the blockbuster series from returning writer/director Garth Jennings welcomes back Academy Award® winners Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly. Sing 2 is produced by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime producing partner Janet Healy.
|Garth Jennings
|Karen Crawly (voice)
|Taron Egerton
|Johnny (voice)
|Reese Witherspoon
|Rosita (voice)
|Bobby Cannavale
|Jimmy Crystal (voice)
|Tori Kelly
|Meena (voice)
|Matthew McConaughey
|Buster Moon (voice)
