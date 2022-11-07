A dangerous virus is discovered in a corporate law building, the very same firm that recently cleared an infected man on murder charges. When a quarantine is issued and the building goes on lock-down, all hell breaks loose inside. A disgruntled employee and an irate client must fight and even kill their way to the top to “have a word” with the corrupt executives who wronged them before time runs out.
|Steven Yeun
|Derek Cho
|Samara Weaving
|Melanie Cross
|Dallas Roberts
|The Reaper
|Caroline Chikezie
|The Siren
|Steven Brand
|John Towers 'The Boss'
|Kerry Fox
|Irene Smythe
View Full Cast >