Mayhem

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Circle of Confusion

A dangerous virus is discovered in a corporate law building, the very same firm that recently cleared an infected man on murder charges. When a quarantine is issued and the building goes on lock-down, all hell breaks loose inside. A disgruntled employee and an irate client must fight and even kill their way to the top to “have a word” with the corrupt executives who wronged them before time runs out.

Cast

Steven YeunDerek Cho
Samara WeavingMelanie Cross
Dallas RobertsThe Reaper
Caroline ChikezieThe Siren
Steven BrandJohn Towers 'The Boss'
Kerry FoxIrene Smythe

