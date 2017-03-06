Devil in the Dark

When estranged brothers Adam and Clint attempt to reconnect over a week-long hunting trip in remote British Columbia, they find the tables turned by a mysterious presence lurking in the forest. Convinced that they are now besieged by a supernatural presence, the siblings begrudgingly agree on only one thing: they will have to put aside their differences and work together if they plan on making it out these dark woods alive.
|Dan Payne
|Clint
|Robin Dunne
|Adam
|Daniel Cudmore
|Glen
|Chris Ippolito
|James
|Briana Buckmaster
|Sophie
|Jett Klyne
|Bradley
