2017

Devil in the Dark

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 6th, 2017

Studio

Co-Pilot Film Services

When estranged brothers Adam and Clint attempt to reconnect over a week-long hunting trip in remote British Columbia, they find the tables turned by a mysterious presence lurking in the forest. Convinced that they are now besieged by a supernatural presence, the siblings begrudgingly agree on only one thing: they will have to put aside their differences and work together if they plan on making it out these dark woods alive.

Cast

Dan PayneClint
Robin DunneAdam
Daniel CudmoreGlen
Chris IppolitoJames
Briana BuckmasterSophie
Jett KlyneBradley

