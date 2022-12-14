Not Available

The Sweet Life

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mockingbird Pictures

Kenny is an ice cream vendor in Chicago with a crisp white uniform and an apathetic heart. When he encounters Lolita, a sharp-tongued but despondent insurance actuary, their heated conversation, natural spark and mutual hopelessness lead to an unusual proposal for a meet-cute: to travel to San Francisco, where they will jump off the Golden Gate Bridge together.

Cast

Chris MessinaKenny
Abigail SpencerLolita
Maggie SiffAva
Tyson RitterMarlon
J.D. EvermoreBrandon
Nick SearcySheriff

View Full Cast >

Images