The Sweet Life

Kenny is an ice cream vendor in Chicago with a crisp white uniform and an apathetic heart. When he encounters Lolita, a sharp-tongued but despondent insurance actuary, their heated conversation, natural spark and mutual hopelessness lead to an unusual proposal for a meet-cute: to travel to San Francisco, where they will jump off the Golden Gate Bridge together.
|Chris Messina
|Kenny
|Abigail Spencer
|Lolita
|Maggie Siff
|Ava
|Tyson Ritter
|Marlon
|J.D. Evermore
|Brandon
|Nick Searcy
|Sheriff
View Full Cast >