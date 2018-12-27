2018

Polaroid

  • Horror
  • Drama
  • Thriller

December 27th, 2018

Dimension Films

Polaroid is styled in the vein of The Ring and Final Destination and centers on a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, who stumbles upon a vintage Polaroid camera. Bird soon learns that the camera houses a terrible secret: whoever has their picture taken by it meets a tragic and violent end. The girl and her friends must survive one more night as they race to solve the mystery of the haunted Polaroid before it kills them all.

Madelaine PetschSarah Dawson
Kathryn PrescottBird Fitcher
Javier BotetThe Entity
Grace ZabriskieLena Sable
Mitch PileggiSheriff Thomas Pembroke
Katie StevensAvery Bishop

