Polaroid is styled in the vein of The Ring and Final Destination and centers on a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, who stumbles upon a vintage Polaroid camera. Bird soon learns that the camera houses a terrible secret: whoever has their picture taken by it meets a tragic and violent end. The girl and her friends must survive one more night as they race to solve the mystery of the haunted Polaroid before it kills them all.
|Madelaine Petsch
|Sarah Dawson
|Kathryn Prescott
|Bird Fitcher
|Javier Botet
|The Entity
|Grace Zabriskie
|Lena Sable
|Mitch Pileggi
|Sheriff Thomas Pembroke
|Katie Stevens
|Avery Bishop
