Ozzy, a friendly, peaceful beagle has his idyllic life turned upside down when the Martins leave on a long and distant trip. There's only one problem: no dogs allowed! Unable to bring their beloved Ozzy along for the ride, they settle on the next best thing, a top-of-the-line canine spa called Blue Creek.
|Dani Rovira
|Fronky (voice)
|José Mota
|Vito (voice)
|Michelle Jenner
|Paula (voice)
|Carlos Areces
|Mr. Robbins (voice)
|Fernando Tejero
|Radar (voice)
|Guillermo Romero
|Ozzy (voice)
