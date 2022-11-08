Not Available

American Assassin

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TIK Films

Mitch Rapp is a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley. The pair then is enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on military and civilian targets. Together they discover a pattern in the violence that leads them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative intent on starting a world war in the Middle East.

Cast

Dylan O'BrienMitch Rapp
Michael KeatonStan Hurley
Sanaa LathanIrene Kennedy
Taylor KitschGhost
Scott AdkinsVictor
David SuchetStansfield

Images

