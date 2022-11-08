Not Available

What Happened to Monday

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nexus Factory

In a world where families are allowed only one child due to overpopulation, a resourceful set of identical septuplets must avoid governmental execution and dangerous infighting while investigating the disappearance of one of their own.

Cast

Noomi RapaceMonday / Tuesday / Wednesday / Thursday / Friday / Saturday / Sunday / Karen Settman
Willem DafoeTerrence Settman
Glenn CloseNicolette Cayman
Robert WagnerCharles Benning
Marwan KenzariAdrian Knowles
Christian RubeckJoe

