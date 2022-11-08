What Happened to Monday

In a world where families are allowed only one child due to overpopulation, a resourceful set of identical septuplets must avoid governmental execution and dangerous infighting while investigating the disappearance of one of their own.
|Noomi Rapace
|Monday / Tuesday / Wednesday / Thursday / Friday / Saturday / Sunday / Karen Settman
|Willem Dafoe
|Terrence Settman
|Glenn Close
|Nicolette Cayman
|Robert Wagner
|Charles Benning
|Marwan Kenzari
|Adrian Knowles
|Christian Rubeck
|Joe
View Full Cast >