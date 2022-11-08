Not Available

Amityville: The Awakening

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Blumhouse Productions

<p>Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother&#39;s expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn&#39;t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.</p>

Cast

Bella ThorneBelle
Cameron MonaghanJames
Jennifer MorrisonCandice
Jennifer Jason LeighJoan
Taylor SpreitlerMarissa
Thomas MannTerrence

