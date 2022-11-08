Not Available

Open Water 3: Cage Dive

  • Horror
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Odin's Eye Entertainment

Three friends from California are filming an audition tape for an extreme reality game show. They document their journey to Australia where they will be doing their most dangerous activity.... Shark Cage Diving. A catastrophic turn of events leaves them in baited water full of Great White Sharks, turning their recording into a blood chilling diary of survival... and death.

Cast

Suzanne Dervish-AliSammy
Megan Peta HillMegan
Joel HoganJeff
Pete ValleyGreg
Tara WraithTara
Josh PotthoffJosh

View Full Cast >

Images