Not Available

Icarus

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Diamond Docs

While investigating the furtive world of illegal doping in sports, director Bryan Fogel connects with renegade Russian scientist Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov—a pillar of his country’s “anti-doping” program. Over dozens of Skype calls, urine samples, and badly administered hormone injections, Fogel and Rodchenkov grow closer despite shocking allegations that place Rodchenkov at the center of Russia’s state-sponsored Olympic doping program.

Cast

Bryan FogelHimself
Grigory RodchenkovHimself
Dan CoganHimself
Victor Webster

