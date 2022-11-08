Not Available

Leatherface

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lionsgate

A young nurse is kidnapped by a group of violent teens who escape from a mental hospital and take her on the road trip from hell. Pursued by an equally deranged lawman out for revenge, one of these teens is destined for tragedy and horrors that will destroy his mind, molding him into the monster we now call Leatherface.

Cast

Lili TaylorVerna Sawyer
Stephen DorffTexas Ranger Hal Hartman
Nicole AndrewsWaitress
Sam StrikeJackson
Finn JonesDeputy Sorrel
Simona WilliamsBrunette Nurse

