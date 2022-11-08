A young nurse is kidnapped by a group of violent teens who escape from a mental hospital and take her on the road trip from hell. Pursued by an equally deranged lawman out for revenge, one of these teens is destined for tragedy and horrors that will destroy his mind, molding him into the monster we now call Leatherface.
|Lili Taylor
|Verna Sawyer
|Stephen Dorff
|Texas Ranger Hal Hartman
|Nicole Andrews
|Waitress
|Sam Strike
|Jackson
|Finn Jones
|Deputy Sorrel
|Simona Williams
|Brunette Nurse
View Full Cast >