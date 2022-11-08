Lucinda Price is sent to a reform academy under the assumption that she has killed a boy. There, she meets two mysterious boys, Cam and Daniel, to whom she feels drawn to both. But as the love triangle unfurls, it is Daniel that Luce cannot keep herself away from, and things begin to take a darker turn when she finds out his true identity.
|Addison Timlin
|Lucinda Price
|Jeremy Irvine
|Daniel Grigori
|Harrison Gilbertson
|Cam Briel
|Daisy Head
|Arriane Alter
|Lola Kirke
|Penn Van-Syckle Lockwood
|Hermione Corfield
|Gabrielle Givens
View Full Cast >