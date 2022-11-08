Not Available

Fallen

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Apex Entertainment

Lucinda Price is sent to a reform academy under the assumption that she has killed a boy. There, she meets two mysterious boys, Cam and Daniel, to whom she feels drawn to both. But as the love triangle unfurls, it is Daniel that Luce cannot keep herself away from, and things begin to take a darker turn when she finds out his true identity.

Cast

Addison TimlinLucinda Price
Jeremy IrvineDaniel Grigori
Harrison GilbertsonCam Briel
Daisy HeadArriane Alter
Lola KirkePenn Van-Syckle Lockwood
Hermione CorfieldGabrielle Givens

