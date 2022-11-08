Manfred and Hilke live a live perfectly complied with each other in West Berlin. They managed to elude from the bourgeois conformity, which they loath. But when Hilke finds out about her pregnancy she estranges from her partner. Trying to keep her former life as it was, she desperately looks all over the city to get an abortion.
|Sabine Sinjen
|Hilke
|Bruno Dietrich
|Manfred
|Horst Manfred Adloff
|Manfreds Chef
|Harry Gillmann
|Hilkes Vater
|Inge Herbrecht
|Hilkes Mutter
|Bernhard Minetti
|Kunde Manfreds
