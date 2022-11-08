Not Available

All the Money in the World

  • History
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Scott Free Productions

Drama about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his mother Gail Harris to get the boy?s grandfather to pay the ransom. While his grandfather, oilman John Paul Getty Sr, was reputed to be the richest man in the world, he initially refused to pay.

Cast

Michelle WilliamsGail Harris
Christopher PlummerJean Paul Getty
Kevin SpaceyJ. Paul Getty Jr.
Mark WahlbergFletcher Chase
Charlie PlummerJ. Paul Getty III
Charlie ShotwellYoung J. Paul Getty III

