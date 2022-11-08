All the Money in the World

Drama about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his mother Gail Harris to get the boy?s grandfather to pay the ransom. While his grandfather, oilman John Paul Getty Sr, was reputed to be the richest man in the world, he initially refused to pay.
|Michelle Williams
|Gail Harris
|Christopher Plummer
|Jean Paul Getty
|Kevin Spacey
|J. Paul Getty Jr.
|Mark Wahlberg
|Fletcher Chase
|Charlie Plummer
|J. Paul Getty III
|Charlie Shotwell
|Young J. Paul Getty III
View Full Cast >