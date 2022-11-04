18-80 Buddy

Not Available

Oat (Oil-Thana) is a musician, who accompanies his grandfather to an island to look for his long lost love. To their great dismay, they find that she has passed away. Oat's grandfather, when he was young, was too shy to ask out his true love, and she married another man. Due to bad weather, the two are unable to leave the island, and Oat winds up meeting Bow, who he believes to be his true love. But he suffers from the same shyness that his grandfather has. Before the storm ends, Oat must find the confidence he needs, or be doomed to wonder what could have been forever.