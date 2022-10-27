1988

18 Again!

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 7th, 1988

Studio

New World Entertainment Films

18 Again! is a 1988 comedy film starring George Burns and Charlie Schlatter. The plot involves a grandson switching souls with his grandfather by means of an accident. This was one of a series of unrelated films, including Like Father, Like Son and Vice Versa, produced in the late 1980s involving a similar plotline.

Cast

Charlie SchlatterDavid Watson / Jack Watson
Tony RobertsArnold 'Arnie' Watson
Miriam FlynnBetty Watson
Red ButtonsCharlie
Jennifer RunyonRobin Morrison
Pauly ShoreBarrett

