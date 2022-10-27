18 Again! is a 1988 comedy film starring George Burns and Charlie Schlatter. The plot involves a grandson switching souls with his grandfather by means of an accident. This was one of a series of unrelated films, including Like Father, Like Son and Vice Versa, produced in the late 1980s involving a similar plotline.
|Charlie Schlatter
|David Watson / Jack Watson
|Tony Roberts
|Arnold 'Arnie' Watson
|Miriam Flynn
|Betty Watson
|Red Buttons
|Charlie
|Jennifer Runyon
|Robin Morrison
|Pauly Shore
|Barrett
