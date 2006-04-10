The "buzz" in Hollywood is that, "18 FINGERS OF DEATH!" will kick the butt out of the low budget martial arts movies genre and knocks us down to the ground laughing! This funny "sockumentart" of the world of Chop sockey, kung fooey, ninja poo poo, karate kidding croutching tiger stuff takes you on the journey of making martial arts movies at it's lowest.
|Pat Morita
|Freeman Lee
|Shane Aaron
|Quincy Tarantula
|Erik Betts
|Tyrone
|Lisa Arturo
|Sushi Cue
|Paige Baxter
|Ms. Turlow
|Lorenzo Lamas
|Antonio Bandana
