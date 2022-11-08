The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Describing herself as a 'street queen,' Johnson was a tireless voice for LGBT pride since the days of Stonewall. Her death in 1992 was declared a suicide by the NYPD, but friends never accepted that version of events. This documentary is a celebration of Johnson's activism and legacy. And an attempt to solve the mystery of her demise.
|Marsha P. Johnson
|Herself (archive footage)
|Victoria Cruz
|Herself
|Sylvia Rivera
|Herself (archive footage)
|Taylor Mead
|Himself (Archive Footage)
|Pat Bumgardner
|Herself (archive footage)
|Vito Russo
|Himself (archive footage)
View Full Cast >