Not Available

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Terasem Media & Films

Describing herself as a 'street queen,' Johnson was a tireless voice for LGBT pride since the days of Stonewall. Her death in 1992 was declared a suicide by the NYPD, but friends never accepted that version of events. This documentary is a celebration of Johnson's activism and legacy. And an attempt to solve the mystery of her demise.

Cast

Marsha P. JohnsonHerself (archive footage)
Victoria CruzHerself
Sylvia RiveraHerself (archive footage)
Taylor MeadHimself (Archive Footage)
Pat BumgardnerHerself (archive footage)
Vito RussoHimself (archive footage)

View Full Cast >

Images