2017

Almost Friends

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 16th, 2017

Studio

Let It Play

A man in his mid-20s and still living at home with his mother and stepfather who puts all his eggs in one basket: the girl who works at his local coffee shop. The problem is, she has a serious boyfriend. As the become closer, the line between friendship and intimacy is blurred, and the situation forces both to examine where they are in their lives.

Cast

Freddie HighmoreCharlie Brenner
Odeya RushAmber
Christopher MeloniHoward
Haley Joel OsmentBen
Jake AbelJack
Rita VolkHeather

