Almost Friends

A man in his mid-20s and still living at home with his mother and stepfather who puts all his eggs in one basket: the girl who works at his local coffee shop. The problem is, she has a serious boyfriend. As the become closer, the line between friendship and intimacy is blurred, and the situation forces both to examine where they are in their lives.
|Freddie Highmore
|Charlie Brenner
|Odeya Rush
|Amber
|Christopher Meloni
|Howard
|Haley Joel Osment
|Ben
|Jake Abel
|Jack
|Rita Volk
|Heather
