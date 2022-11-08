All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone

Vancouver-based filmmaker and TV news veteran Fred Peabody explores the life and legacy of the maverick American journalist I.F. Stone, whose long one-man crusade against government deception lives on in the work of such contemporary filmmakers and journalists as Laura Poitras, Glenn Greenwald, David Corn, and Matt Taibbi.
|Matt Taibbi
|Himself - Contributing Editor, Rolling Stone magazine
|Colin Powell
|Himself (archive footage)
|Henry Kissinger
|Himself (archive footage)
|Ralph Nader
|Himself, author and political activist
|Jeremy Scahill
|Himself, co-founder, The Intercept
|Glenn Greenwald
|Himself, co-founder, The Intercept
