All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Canada Media Fund | Fonds des médias du Canada

Vancouver-based filmmaker and TV news veteran Fred Peabody explores the life and legacy of the maverick American journalist I.F. Stone, whose long one-man crusade against government deception lives on in the work of such contemporary filmmakers and journalists as Laura Poitras, Glenn Greenwald, David Corn, and Matt Taibbi.

Cast

Matt TaibbiHimself - Contributing Editor, Rolling Stone magazine
Colin PowellHimself (archive footage)
Henry KissingerHimself (archive footage)
Ralph NaderHimself, author and political activist
Jeremy ScahillHimself, co-founder, The Intercept
Glenn GreenwaldHimself, co-founder, The Intercept

Images