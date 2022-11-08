Not Available

Truth or Dare

  • Horror

Eight college friends head to a "Haunted Rental" in a remote town for Halloween weekend. There, they play the game rumored to have caused the deaths of seven teenagers decades earlier, Truth or Dare. What starts out as vodka induced fun, quickly turns serious when the dares become sickeningly dangerous and the truths threaten to tear the group apart. When players attempt to refuse the increasingly challenging tasks, they're met with deadly consequences, quickly discovering: you must do the dare, or the dare does you. As the death toll mounts, the remaining players must race against the clock to outrun, outsmart and outlast the simple game of Truth or Dare.

Cast

Cassie ScerboAlex Colshis
Brytni SarpyMaddie Sotarez
Mason DyeTyler Pemhart
Alexxis LemireJessie Havnell
Ricardo HoyosLuke Wyler
Luke BainesCarter Boyle

