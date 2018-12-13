Mortal Engines

Set in a world many thousands of years in the future. Earth?s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, devouring each other in a struggle for ever diminishing resources. On one of these massive Traction Cities, Tom Natsworthy has an unexpected encounter with a mysterious young woman from the Outlands who will change the course of his life forever.
|Robert Sheehan
|Tom Natsworthy
|Hera Hilmar
|Hester Shaw
|Ronan Raftery
|Bevis Pod
|Stephen Lang
|Shrike
|Leila George
|Katherine Valentine
|Jihae
|Anna Fang
