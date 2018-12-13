2018

Mortal Engines

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 2018

Studio

Scholastic Productions

Set in a world many thousands of years in the future. Earth?s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, devouring each other in a struggle for ever diminishing resources. On one of these massive Traction Cities, Tom Natsworthy has an unexpected encounter with a mysterious young woman from the Outlands who will change the course of his life forever.

Cast

Robert SheehanTom Natsworthy
Hera HilmarHester Shaw
Ronan RafteryBevis Pod
Stephen LangShrike
Leila GeorgeKatherine Valentine
JihaeAnna Fang

