2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 25th, 2019

Studio

Heyday Films

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.   The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age. 

Cast

Brad PittCliff Booth
Leonardo DiCaprioRick Dalton
Margot RobbieSharon Tate
Al PacinoMarvin Schwarzs
Burt ReynoldsGeorge Spahn
Timothy OlyphantJames Stacy

Images

