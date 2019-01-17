2019

Glass

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 17th, 2019

Studio

Universal Pictures

Following the conclusion of SPLIT, GLASS finds David Dunn pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Cast

Samuel L. JacksonElijah Price / Mr. Glass
Bruce WillisDavid Dunn / The Overseer
James McAvoyKevin Wendell Crumb / Patricia / Dennis / Hedwig / The Beast / Barry / Heinrich / Jade / Ian / Mary Reynolds / Norma / Jalin / Kat / B. T. / Mr. Pritchard / Felida / Luke / Goddard / Samuel / Polly
Anya Taylor-JoyCasey Cooke
Sarah PaulsonDr. Ellie Staple
Spencer Treat ClarkJoseph Dunn

Images

