Following the conclusion of SPLIT, GLASS finds David Dunn pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Elijah Price / Mr. Glass
|Bruce Willis
|David Dunn / The Overseer
|James McAvoy
|Kevin Wendell Crumb / Patricia / Dennis / Hedwig / The Beast / Barry / Heinrich / Jade / Ian / Mary Reynolds / Norma / Jalin / Kat / B. T. / Mr. Pritchard / Felida / Luke / Goddard / Samuel / Polly
|Anya Taylor-Joy
|Casey Cooke
|Sarah Paulson
|Dr. Ellie Staple
|Spencer Treat Clark
|Joseph Dunn
