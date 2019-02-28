2019

In the mid '90s, a group of urban dancers gather for a three-day rehearsal in a closed-down boarding school located in the heart of a forest. Having drunk from the sangria bowl, the atmosphere becomes charged and a strange madness seizes them. If it seems obvious to them that they have been drugged, they neither know by whom nor why. It soon becomes impossible for them to resist their neuroses and psychoses, numbed by the hypnotic electric rhythm of the music… And while some experience paradise, most of them plunge into hell.