2018

The Guilty

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2018

Studio

Nordisk Film

Alarm dispatcher and former police officer, Asger Holm, answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. When the call is suddenly disconnected, the search for the woman and her kidnapper begins. With the phone as his only tool, Asger enters a race against time to save the endangered woman. But soon he realizes that he is dealing with a crime that is far bigger than he first thought.

Cast

Jakob CedergrenAsger Holm
Jessica DinnageIben
Paul FlintIben
Omar ShargawiRashid
Johan OlsenMichael
Katinka Evers-JahnsenMathilde

