The Death of Superman

When a hulking monster emerges from an underground resting place and begins a mindless rampage, the Justice League is quickly called in to stop the colossal force of nature. But it soon becomes apparent that only Superman can stand against the monstrosity that has been nicknamed Doomsday.
|Rebecca Romijn
|Lois Lane (voice)
|Rainn Wilson
|Lex Luthor (voice)
|Rosario Dawson
|Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (voice)
|Jason O'Mara
|Bruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
|Nathan Fillion
|Hal Jordan / Green Lantern (voice)
|Christopher Gorham
|Barry Allen / The Flash (voice)
