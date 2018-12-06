2018

Ben Is Back

  • Drama

Release Date

December 6th, 2018

Studio

Black Bear Pictures

19 year-old Ben Burns unexpectedly returns home to his family's suburban home on Christmas Eve morning. Ben's mother, Holly, is relieved and welcoming but wary of her son staying clean. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother's undying love for her son is tested as she does everything in her power to keep him safe.

Cast

Julia RobertsHolly Burns
Lucas HedgesBen Burns
Courtney B. VanceMr. Beeby
Kathryn NewtonIvy Burns
Rachel Bay JonesBeth Conyers
Alexandra ParkCara K.

