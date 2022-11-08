Not Available

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Comedy

Marvel Animation

When a threat no one could have expected bears down on the Marvel Universe, this ragtag, untrained band of teens have no choice but to rise together and prove to the world that sometimes the difference between a 'hero' and 'misfit' is just in the name.

Dove CameronGwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen / Ghost-Spider (voice)
Chloe BennetDaisy Johnson / Quake (voice)
Tyler PoseyDante Pertuz / Inferno (voice)
Kathreen KhavariKamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (voice)
Milana VayntrubDoreen Green / Squirrel Girl (voice)
Cierra RamirezAmerica Chavez (voice)

