Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

When a threat no one could have expected bears down on the Marvel Universe, this ragtag, untrained band of teens have no choice but to rise together and prove to the world that sometimes the difference between a 'hero' and 'misfit' is just in the name.
|Dove Cameron
|Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen / Ghost-Spider (voice)
|Chloe Bennet
|Daisy Johnson / Quake (voice)
|Tyler Posey
|Dante Pertuz / Inferno (voice)
|Kathreen Khavari
|Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (voice)
|Milana Vayntrub
|Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl (voice)
|Cierra Ramirez
|America Chavez (voice)
