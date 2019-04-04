2019

The Best of Enemies

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 4th, 2019

Studio

Material Pictures

 Based on a true story, THE BEST OF ENEMIES centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The incredible events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever.

Cast

Sam RockwellClaiborne Paul Ellis
Anne Heche
Wes Bentley
Bruce McGill
Nick Searcy
John Gallagher Jr.

