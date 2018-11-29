The Possession of Hannah Grace

A shocking exorcism spirals out of control, claiming the life of a young woman. Months later, Megan Reed (Shay Mitchell) is working the graveyard shift in the morgue when she takes delivery of a disfigured cadaver. Locked alone inside the basement corridors, Megan begins to experience horrifying visions and starts to suspect that the body may be possessed by a ruthless demonic force.
|Shay Mitchell
|Megan Reed
|Grey Damon
|Andrew Kurtz
|Stana Katic
|Lisa Roberts / Nurse
|Louis Herthum
|Grainger
|J.P. Valenti
|Boston Cop #1
|James A. Watson, Jr
|Dr. Henry Lewis
