2018

The Possession of Hannah Grace

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 29th, 2018

Studio

Screen Gems

A shocking exorcism spirals out of control, claiming the life of a young woman. Months later, Megan Reed (Shay Mitchell) is working the graveyard shift in the morgue when she takes delivery of a disfigured cadaver. Locked alone inside the basement corridors, Megan begins to experience horrifying visions and starts to suspect that the body may be possessed by a ruthless demonic force.

Cast

Shay MitchellMegan Reed
Grey DamonAndrew Kurtz
Stana KaticLisa Roberts / Nurse
Louis HerthumGrainger
J.P. ValentiBoston Cop #1
James A. Watson, JrDr. Henry Lewis

