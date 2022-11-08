A timid and reclusive 18-year-old high school student is alienated by her parents and ruthlessly rejected by her peers. Desperate and isolated, she confides in her own reflection — and in the mirror she finds her imagined evil twin, someone who supports her, encourages her and knows all her secret desires. When the “girls” trade places, repressed sexuality and a ferocious violence erupt with a dangerous sense of freedom.
|Mira Sorvino
|Amy
|Jason Isaacs
|Dan
|Harrison Gilbertson
|Sean
|Penelope Mitchell
|Lily
|Kristen Harris
|Naomi
|John C. MacDonald
|Mark
