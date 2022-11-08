Not Available

Look Away

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Buffalo Gal Pictures

A timid and reclusive 18-year-old high school student is alienated by her parents and ruthlessly rejected by her peers. Desperate and isolated, she confides in her own reflection — and in the mirror she finds her imagined evil twin, someone who supports her, encourages her and knows all her secret desires. When the “girls” trade places, repressed sexuality and a ferocious violence erupt with a dangerous sense of freedom.

Cast

Mira SorvinoAmy
Jason IsaacsDan
Harrison GilbertsonSean
Penelope MitchellLily
Kristen HarrisNaomi
John C. MacDonaldMark

