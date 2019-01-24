2019

The Kid Who Would Be King

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 2019

Studio

Working Title Films

Old school magic meets the modern world in the epic adventure THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING. Alex (Ashbourne Serkis) thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin (Stewart), take on the wicked enchantress Morgana (Ferguson). With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

Cast

Louis SerkisAlex
Tom TaylorLance
Angus ImrieMerlin
Dean ChaumooBedders
Patrick StewartOld Merlin
Rhianna DorrisKaye

View Full Cast >

Images