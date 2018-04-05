2018

All the Creatures Were Stirring

  • Horror
  • Fantasy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 2018

Studio

FallBack Plan Productions

When an awkward date on Christmas Eve leads a couple into a strange theater, they're treated to a bizarre and frightening collection of Christmas stories, featuring a wide ensemble of characters doing their best to avoid the horrors of the holidays. From boring office parties and last-minute shopping, to vengeful stalkers and immortal demons, there's plenty out there to fear this holiday season.

Cast

Constance Wu
Amanda Fuller
Brea Grant
Jonathan Kite
Jocelin Donahue
Stephanie Drake

