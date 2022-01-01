In Norway on 22 July 2011, right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik murdered 77 young people attending a Labour Party Youth Camp on Utöya Island outside of Oslo. This three-part story will focus on the survivors of the attacks, the political leadership of Norway, and the lawyers involved.
|Anders Danielsen Lie
|Anders Behring Breivik
|Jon Øigarden
|Geir Lippestad
|Isak Bakli Aglen
|Torje Hanssen
|Maria Bock
|Christin Kristoffersen
|Thorbjørn Harr
|Sveinn Are Hanssen
|Seda Witt
|Lara Rashid
