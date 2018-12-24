2018

Destroyer

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

December 24th, 2018

Studio

30WEST

Erin Bell is an LAPD detective who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.

Cast

Nicole KidmanErin Bell
Tatiana MaslanyPetra
Sebastian StanChris
Bradley WhitfordDiFranco
Toby KebbellSilas
Toby HussGil Lawson

